Muralist Josiê Morais Paints With Purpose With The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project, Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina
The mural is a way of giving voice to journalism that is different from the written or spoken word, informing society in a new way”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an informative testimonial about her art, muralist Josiê Morais explains why she joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project.
— Josiê Morais for The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project
A global effort to disseminate investigative journalism about human exploitation and labor crimes at sea, the project brings together painters from around the world to leverage public creativity with a cause. The paintings are based on the groundbreaking reporting produced by a small, non-profit news outlet based in Washington, D.C., The Outlaw Ocean Project. The organization exposes the urgent problems happening on the earth’s oceans including sea slavery, arms trafficking, the climate crisis and overfishing.
What makes The Outlaw Ocean Project a distinct news organization is three-fold. First, the reporting focuses on the more than 50 million people who work in a realm that covers over two thirds of the planet, but whose stories are rarely told. Second, the news-gathering is funded directly by readers and foundations so that the stories can be published for free in over a half dozen languages and more than three dozen countries, which gives it wide impact. Third, the journalism is targeted toward non-news platforms and a younger and more international audience by converting these stories into art. In turn, individuals are able to connect with the issues on a more visceral level.
The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project is part of this innovation and offers a communal display of nontraditional journalism with unmatched effectiveness.
Josiê Silvestre de Morais is a writer, poet, painter and member of the Independent Academy of Letters/AIL Scriptorium. Based in São Paulo, Brazil, she is the author of “Á Sombra do Quintal,” “Alice no País da Realidade,” “Tear de Vidro,” “Bartira,” “Eu Consolando a Alma” and “Todas as Mulheres.” The recipient of the Nelson Seixas Poetry Award, she has contributed to several literary collections and anthologies by publishers throughout Brazil.
Morais has a graduate degree in Zoology from UNESP in São José do Rio Preto-UNESP/São Paulo. She is a passionate teacher who strongly believes in the strength of women and who fights for human and minority rights.
The multi-faceted artist is upset by the breadth of ocean crime, but is made hopeful by the project’s mission to uncover wrongdoing.
“I was surprised to learn about people enslaved on the high seas,” said Morais. “The project changes my perception, as this is one more way to fight for justice.”
Morais’ mural for the project can be found in São Paulo, Brazil and is called “Prison Without Bars.”
