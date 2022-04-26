Submit Release
CORRECTION: Route 22 Single-Lane Restrictions

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of roadway work that is underway on Route 22 between the intersection of Route 22/Route 66 near Delmont and Route 22/Route 119 near New Alexandria, Westmoreland County.

Work began on Monday, April 4 and will continue until July 2. Single lane restrictions will be in place 24/7 throughout the project.  Crews will be working between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The restrictions will allow crews to perform concrete rehabilitation. The work will include pavement patching, joint cleaning and sealing, guiderail upgrades, roadway signage replacement, and other miscellaneous work. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in all work zones and to be aware of changing traffic patterns. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

