2022 begins Braff, Harris & Sukoneck’s 86th year as a proud member of the legal community

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 begins Braff, Harris & Sukoneck’s 86th year as a proud member of the legal community. We thank the generations of lawyers and staff who have contributed to our success. Our founders, Jerome B. Litvak, Joseph N. Braff and Leo Ertag established a culture of ethics and excellence that we work to continue each day.

Our firm was formed in the City of Newark, NJ in 1936. Jerome B. Litvak, the firm’s founder, was a state assembly man representing his constituents in the South Ward of the city. Many of those people were immigrants who relied upon Mr. Litvak not only as their spokesperson but as their lawyer. Mr. Litvak, with his partner Joseph N. Braff, were deeply invested in insuring that the newly arrived US citizens were treated fairly and equally in their new found home.

Both Mr. Litvak and Mr. Braff were skilled trial lawyers and were considered among the best litigators in New Jersey. Their sons, Harold I. Braff and Michael I. Litvak, joined the firm after graduating from Rutgers Law School and followed in their fathers’ footsteps. Clients such as General Motors, Navastar, Caterpillar Inc. and Otis Elevator Company and others trusted them to defend those companies in throughout New Jersey and New York. As the firm grew in size and reputation it expanded began successfully handling excess catastrophic cases on behalf of American International Insurance group, Carrier Corporation, May Department Store, Caldor Corporation, Swift Trucking, Knight Trucking Company, Sentry Insurance, Hallmark Insurance, ProSight Insurance and many more.

The firm maintains its connection to the City of Newark. Braff, Harris & Sukoneck provides legal counsel to the Newark Public Schools, Newark Police Department and Fire Fighters of the City of Newark. In addition we proudly participate in the Pro Bono program created by Untied States Federal Distinct courts.

The culture and values created and fostered by our founders continue to guide us. Braff Harris looks forward to continuing to honor those principles well into the future.

Brian C. Harris
Braff Harris & Sukoneck
+1 973-994-6677
