Braff, Harris & Sukoneck Super Lawyers 2022

LIVINGSTON, NJ, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braff, Harris & Sukoneck attorneys have been selected to the 2022, New Jersey Super Lawyers list again. Brian C. Harris has now been listed ten consecutive years, Keith Harris twelve consecutive years & Elliott Abrutyn seventeen consecutive years. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

