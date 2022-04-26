Submit Release
Saskatchewan Expands Covid-19 Booster Eligibility To 50+

CANADA, April 26 - Released on April 26, 2022

Saskatchewan has expanded the eligibility for fourth doses (second booster) of COVID-19 vaccinations to all residents aged 50 and older effective immediately. The fourth dose is recommended four months or longer after having received the third dose.

Previously, the fourth dose was limited to individuals over 70 or those 50 years and older living in First Nations and Métis communities or in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.

This is in addition to all residents of long term and personal care homes and those with designated health conditions who have been eligible for fourth doses since February.

Immunity is shown to wane over time and the provision of booster doses is demonstrated to provide significantly increased protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Indigenous Services Canada, the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority and at participating pharmacies throughout the province.

To book a COVID-19 immunization, visit Saskatchewan.ca/covid-19 or by telephone at 1-833-SaskVax (727-5829).

All Saskatchewan residents age five and older are eligible to be fully vaccinated and residents age 12 and older are eligible for a third dose (first booster) four months following their second dose. For more information on third and fourth dose eligibility, see Saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.

Stick it to COVID by getting vaccinated and boosted as soon as you are eligible.

For more information, contact:

Health Regina Phone: 306-787-4083 Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

