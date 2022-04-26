Submit Release
Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal Presented to Nine Recipients

CANADA, April 26 - Released on April 26, 2022

This morning nine dedicated individuals were presented with the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal during a ceremony at Government House.

"Through their selfless work and commitment to helping others, volunteers improve our communities and our province," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "I am pleased to be able to honour these remarkable individuals during National Volunteer Week."

The recipients of the 2021 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal are:

  • Noëla Bamford, Regina

  • Bob Bjarnason, Churchbridge
  • Velma Harasen, Regina
  • Major (Ret'd) Keith Inches, CD, Regina
  • Ishita Mann, Saskatoon
  • Captain (Ret'd) Cathy Sarich, CD, Saskatoon
  • Bob White, Rosetown (posthumous)
  • Joyce Willick, Spiritwood
  • Elaine Wirtz, Wadena

Since its establishment in 1995, the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal has been awarded to extraordinary citizens across the province for their outstanding contributions to Saskatchewan. Today's recipients join the ranks of 240 exemplary volunteers recognized in previous years.

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to nominate current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan who go above and beyond for their community through acts of volunteerism. Nominations will be received until October 18, 2022.

For more information about the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal or to nominate someone for other Saskatchewan Honours and Awards, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

For more information, contact:

Diane Robinson Intergovernmental Affairs Regina Phone: 306-787-1077 Email: diane.robinson2@gov.sk.ca

