Georgia High School Football Showcase “NFL Draft Editon” - Powered by League Level Status
League Level Status, founded by Tyrell Zimmerman, will host a special event on the eve of the 2022 NFL DraftATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 27, 2022, at Alexander High School in Douglasville, GA, League Level Status, founded by Tyrell Zimmerman, will host a special event on the eve of the 2022 NFL Draft. This special event will feature elite football coach and trainer, Coach Dana Saunders (Wideoutville) and Coach Kris (BeastbythePound).
On this evening they will bring together some of the best high school football players from state of Georgia to compete, learn, and grow. They will also be joined by a few 2022 NFL Draft Prospects that will take the time out to speak with the young athletes about their own personal experiences going through the draft process. “I remember many years ago, going through this process myself. I can still remember running the forty-yard dash and having my hands measured by Don Corzine of the Arizona Cardinals, I remember being put through a series of defensive drills by Steve Kazor of the Los Angeles Rams, and I remember doing Full Back drills for the Green Bay Packers. I mean it was crazy, having my hands measured and everything else that the NFL teams, coaches, and scouts’ thought was necessary.” Tyrell Zimmerman recalls.
This event will showcase some of Georgia's top talent while creating a community and family atmosphere. Coach Dana Saunders stated, “all the work that is done on the football field translates directly to real life experiences and my goal is to help student athletes be successful on and off the field.”
Player Spotlight:
Aiden Nunn - Bowdon HS C/O 23
Kyle Vaka - WR Johns Creek HS C/O 24
Terien George – DB Douglas County HS C/O 23
Myles “MJ” Morris – QB Carrollton HS C/O 22 – North Carolina State University
Powered by Tyrell Zimmerman & League Level Status
Special Thanks:
Alexander High School Football
Event Partners:
Publix
Academy Sports + Outdoors
GoodSport®
