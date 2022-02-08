Petaluma Blacks for Community Development 2022 Virtual Black History Program
Petaluma Blacks for Community Development 2022 Virtual Black History Program featuring celebrity children's author, Tyrell ZimmermanCALIFORNIA, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petaluma Blacks for Community Development will hold its annual Black History program virtually on Saturday February 26, 2022. The program will start at 6:30 and run approximately 90 minutes.
The program will include high-profile entertainers and celebrities such as, Kayatta Patton, Sharon D Henderson, and special guest, Tyrell Zimmerman.
Kayatta Patton is a successful educator, poet, song writer, and lyricist. Sharon D Henderson is a well-known Bay Area singer of R&B and Gospel. Tyrell Zimmerman is a former professional football player, celebrity children’s author, and mental health advocate.
The former 2010 National Football League Draft prospect, Tyrell Zimmerman, will read his #1 urban children’s book, “Carter, My Dream, My Reality” aloud during the program. There will also be a special recognition from a former NFL Player.
Additionally, our very own Grapevine Youth Leadership Group will share a special video they made just for the Black History Month program. You certainly do not want to miss that. There will also be more entertainment and Black history included in the program.
Petaluma Blacks for Community Development (PBCD) is a 44-year-old non-profit that was formed to share Black history and culture with the community. Our organization has done this through our annual Black History program, exhibits, and other activities.
In addition to our annual activities, in 2021 we launched our Grapevine Youth Leadership Program to inspire and encourage Black youth to achieve excellence and exhibit a heightened level of confidence and a thirst for knowledge. We also encourage them to participate in outreach activities within the community.
To learn more about PBCD and to register for our Black History program, please visit our website at pbcd4us.com. Remember, you must register to attend!
