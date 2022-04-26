Soli Solutions Joins Sustainable Brands
CEO Bill Leslie Looks Forward to Participation
We at Soli look forward to engaging in the sustainability discussion, particularly regarding how companies can partner with, and engage, consumers on their Net Zero initiatives.””CAMBRIDGE , MA, US, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soli ®, the company that activates corporate sustainability on an individual level to increase brand engagement, has joined Sustainable Brands organization as an Affiliate Member.
— Soli CEO Bill Leslie
“We’re excited to join Sustainable Brands,” said Bill Leslie, CEO of Soli Solutions. “Getting to a more sustainable future requires action by everyone: corporations, consumers, and governments alike. We are all in it together. Sustainable Brands has done a fabulous job creating a forum for like-minded companies to exchange ideas and best practices. We at Soli look forward to engaging in the sustainability discussion, particularly regarding how companies can partner with, and engage, consumers on their Net Zero initiatives.”
Sustainable Brands is the premier global community of brand innovators who are shaping the future of commerce worldwide. Since 2006, its goal has been to inspire, engage, and equip business leaders and practitioners who see social and environmental challenges as an essential driver of brand innovation, value creation, and positive impact.
About Soli Solutions, Inc.
Soli improves a brand’s competitive advantage and ROI by shifting customers from transactional to emotional loyalty, allowing them to participate in a company’s sustainability initiatives on a direct, one-to-one basis.
Lilliane LeBel
Soli
email us here
+1 603-731-4016
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other