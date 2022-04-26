04-26-2022 Powerball Jackpot Up to $454 Million for Wednesday Drawing

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Wednesday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $454 million, with a cash value of $271.9 million.

The drawing will be the 31st in the current jackpot run, having last been hit on February 14 when a single ticket in Connecticut won $185.3 million.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.