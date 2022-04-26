Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Leal To OneStar National Service Commission

April 26, 2022 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dan Leal to the OneStar National Service Commission for a term set to expire on March 15, 2024. The commission serves as the state's liaison to the Corporation for National and Community Service, fulfills duties prescribed, oversees Texas' participation in Corporation for National and Community Service programs, and prepares an annual comprehensive three-year national service plan for the state. Additionally, the commission helps oversee the Rebuild Texas Fund to help Texans recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Dan Leal of Bastrop is the Executive Director of Seedling Foundation in Austin and has served as a non-profit executive director in youth-serving agencies for 20 years. He is a member of One Voice Central Texas and the Rotary E-Club of Central Texas and a mentor for Seedling. Leal received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Texas.

