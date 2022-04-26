Submit Release
Mud Lake Marty Tract Wetland Restoration

ADVERTISEMENT FOR REQUEST FOR PREQUALIFICATION

Contractors interested in the Prequalification process for DFG 2021-101 Mud Lake WMA Marty Tract Restoration project must submit a completed Contractor Prequalification Questionnaire. Completed questionnaires will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (Attention: Matt Bryan), 600 S. Walnut Street, Boise, ID 83712. Submittal of Prequalification Questionnaires are due no later than, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 4:00pm MDT.

This request for statement of qualifications will be used to select qualified contractors to provide a construction bid to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder prior to the award of a contract. This contract will be for services to complete a wetland restoration project in the Mud Lake Wildlife Management Area (MDWMA). The MDWMA is located in Jefferson County, Idaho.

The formal Request for Qualifications, the Prequalification Questionnaire, and other information is available at the Department of Fish and Game, 600 S. Walnut Street, Boise, ID 83712 (contact Matt Bryan, (208) 287-2721, email: matt.bryan@idfg.idaho.gov).

CLINT WORTHINGTON ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

