On Guard: Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen Unveils Its Brand-New UL 2200 Rated Backup Generator Named The Sentinel

Wildcat Power Gen is pleased to announce the addition of the Wildcat Sentinel to Wildcat Power Gen lineup of Made In The USA power generators.

The combination of our engine platforms, UL 2200 rating, and the best commercial grade warranty in the industry make the Wildcat Sentinel a terrific value for customers who demand the best.”
— Wildcat President Matthew Roeser
WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WICHITA – (04/21/2022) Catering to the most discerning of backup power clients, Engines LPG, LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen (eNGines-LPG) is pleased to announce the addition of the Wildcat Sentinel to Wildcat Power Gen lineup of Made In The USA power generators. The Wildcat Sentinel is Underwriters Laboratory (UL) 2200 rated and is aptly named the Sentinel because this generator is always “On Guard” and “Ready To Serve” in the event of power loss.

The Wildcat Sentinel is an “American Made, Commercial Grade” stationary diesel generator that is ideal for small, medium, and large business clients and for government institutions and agencies alike. The Wildcat Sentinel is currently offered in 30KW, 40KW, 60KW, and 100KW power packages.

Wildcat Power Gen products are powered by the well-respected American engine manufacturer, Arrow Engine Company (ArrowEngine.com) of Oklahoma. Arrow Engine Company, together with world-class, international diesel engine giant Kirloskar (Kirloskar.com), have teamed up to provide Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen with world class diesel (Tier 3 & Tier 4F), natural gas (NG), and liquid petroleum gas (LPG/Propane) powered engine platforms that can serve almost every industry in the United States.

For Engines LPG, LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen, being an “American Made, Commercial Grade” generator manufacturer (with the power of Arrow Engine Company behind it) means the company can confidently bid and supply power products that may fall under the United States Federal Government’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. New guidance issued Monday by the Biden Administration requires that the material purchased for this infrastructure package be produced in the U.S. This will allow various state and federal agencies the chance to look closer at a Made in the USA product such as the Wildcat Sentinel, as well as other Wildcat Power Gen products like the Wildcat Maverick DC Generator (Telecom, Railroad, 911 Dispatch) and the Wildcat Patriot Mobile AC Generator (Disaster Relief, Military, First Responders).

All Wildcat Power Gen products are sold with a best-in-class commercial grade 3 year, 5,000-hour warranty. Extended warranties of 4 years and 5 years are also available.

“The combination of world class engine platforms, UL ratings, environmentally-safe engine solutions produced by American workers, and the best commercial grade warranty in the industry make the Wildcat Sentinel a terrific value for customers who demand the best,” says President Matthew Roeser.

About Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen

Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen is an American standby and backup power generator manufacturer that focuses on environmentally safe fuels, quality components, and customization no other generator company currently offers. Formed in 2013, Engines LPG LLC is growing rapidly through Dealer expansion, corporate sales, and government bid awards.

Learn more at: www.WildcatPowerGen.com

Media Contact:

Sammy Haggar
Sammy.Haggar@WildcatPowerGen.com

Sammy Haggar
Engines LPG LLC dba Wildcat Power Gen
+1 602-741-7711
email us here
Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Emergency Services, Military Industry, Natural Disasters, Telecommunications


