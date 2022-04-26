Submit Release
Governor Reynolds proclaims 150th anniversary of Arbor Day

DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day on April 29. It is estimated that more than 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska City, Neb., on the first Arbor Day in 1872. 

Every Arbor Day, Iowans pay special attention to the benefits of our trees and dedicate themselves to planting and managing Iowa’s trees and forests.

Trees are one of Iowa’s most valuable natural resources. They clean our air and water, conserve our soil and energy resources, provide critical wildlife habitat, provide outdoor recreation and make our communities a more pleasant place to live and work.

Iowa’s trees and forests are a sustainable-working natural resource that provide economic development opportunities for our 158,000 private woodland owners and more than 18,000 wood-based industries.

Communities across Iowa will be celebrating Arbor Day with various events including tree plantings, nature walks, and more. Tree City USA Communities across Iowa will host events as well. Attend an Arbor Day event near you.

