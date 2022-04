Final community trout pond stocked and ready for anglers to catch trout

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at North Prairie Lake, in Cedar Falls, as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer.

“We encourage anglers to get out, enjoy the warmer weather and catch some trout,” said Mike Steuck, Iowa DNR regional fisheries supervisor. “All eighteen community trout ponds are now stocked with rainbow trout. They are easy to catch using basic fishing gear that everyone has.”

The popular community trout stocking program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Find more information about trout fishing in Iowa on the DNR trout fishing webpage.