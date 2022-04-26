Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns community college trap, skeet and sporting clays champions

Iowa Western dominated the 2022 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Junior College Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays Championships held April 23-24, at the Iowa State Trapshooting Association Homegrounds, near Cedar Falls.

Iowa Western Shotgun Sports took home first place team in each discipline, while Iowa Central Community College took second in each competition. The Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting Team finished third in all three disciplines.

Top individual honors in American Singles Trap went to Carson Feeney, of Iowa Central Community College, and Allison Jensen, of Iowa Central Community College. Top individual honors in skeet went to Shane Manyik, of Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, and Reegan Filip, of Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, and in sporting clays to Devan Myers, of the Hawkeye Redtail Sports Shooting, and Meagan Werth, of Iowa Western Shotgun Sports. Nearly 140 athletes from 10 Iowa community colleges braved the cold and wind to participate. The final results for both events are below.

American Singles Trap

Men’s Individual Singles Trap

Carson Feeney, Iowa Central Community College Andrew Mount, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports John DeFord, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Mitchell Germany, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Jake Maakestad, Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting

Women’s Individual Singles Trap

Allison Jensen, Iowa Central Community College Maddy DeRochie, Iowa Lakes Community College Anna Schroder, Southeastern Blackhawks Sports Shooting Sarah Sundene, Iowa Central Community College Alexis Teribury, Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting

Singles Trap Teams

Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 978 points (won by shootoff) Iowa Central Community College, 978 points Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 967 points

Skeet Championship

Men’s Individual Skeet

Shane Manyik, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Nathan Schulte, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Sam Gammon, Iowa Central Community College Tevin Statzer, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Gage O’Connor, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports

Women's Individual Skeet

Reegan Filip, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Meagan Werth, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Grace Eisenbarth, Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting Allison Jensen, Iowa Central Community College Elizabeth Eisenbarth, Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting

Skeet Teams

Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 487 points Iowa Central Community College, 457 points Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting, 443 points

Sporting Clays Championship

Men’s Individual Sporting Clays

Devan Myers, Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting Carson Feeney, Iowa Central Community College Blake Steuben, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Shane Manyik, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Nathan Schulte, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports

Women's Individual Sporting Clays

Meagan Werth, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Alexis Teribury, Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting Grace Eisenbarth, Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting Reegan Filip, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Camden Barber, Indian Hills Community College Sports Shooting Team

Sporting Clays Teams

Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 227points Iowa Central Community College, 219 points Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting, 217 points

High Over All Awards (HOA) were given to teams and individuals who participated in all three disciplines; trap, skeet and sporting clays. The HOA winners are below.

High Over All Men

Andrew Mount, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, Captain Shane Manyik, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Nathan Schulte, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Carson Feeney, Iowa Central Community College Blake Steuben, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports

High Over All Ladies

Meagan Wert, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Reegan Filip, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports Allison Jensen, Iowa Central Community College Alexis Teribury, Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting Grace Eisenbarth, Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting

High Over All Teams

Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 1840 points Iowa Central Community College, 1788 points Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting, 1757 points

The Scholastic Clay Target Program is the largest, fastest growing, and most exciting youth clay target program in the country. Student athletes from elementary through high school and college have the opportunity to compete in sports such as trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet.

The SCTP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.