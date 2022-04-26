Newsom's 'CARE Court' homelessness plan faces new questions before first hearing

Battle lines have emerged in the debate over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s far-reaching and controversial effort to provide court-ordered treatment for homeless individuals with severe mental illness, with Democrats and local government officials divided as the plan faces its first public hearing Tuesday.
