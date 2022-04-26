Westbound Route 2040 Lebanon Church Road Lane Restriction Underway in West Mifflin

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on westbound Lebanon Church Road (Route 2040) is underway in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny.

A single-lane restriction on westbound Lebanon Church Road between Buttermilk Hollow Road and Curry Hollow Road will occur around-the-clock through mid-May. Crews from Gulisek Construction will conduct drainage replacement, concrete pavement rehabilitation, and sidewall and curb improvement work.

Widening, milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, signal upgrades, pavement markings, ADA curb ramp installation, and guide rail updates on Lebanon Church Road between Ceco Drive and Buttermilk Hollow Road are part of this $11.69 million betterment project. The overall project will continue through October of 2022.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

