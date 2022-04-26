RE: 91 NB SPR - One Lane

Roadway is fully reopened

Interstate 91 NB is down to one lane in the area of mile marker 41.2 due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

