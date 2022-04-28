Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod Honored for Energy Efficient Construction Methods At RESNET 2022 Virtual Conference
Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod has the Lowest HERS® Index of all US Habitat for Humanity Affiliates
RESNET is thrilled to recognize all the efforts of Habitat for Humanity International and its Affiliates to demonstrate the essential intersection between energy-efficient and affordable housing.”OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod will be recognized as the top Habitat affiliate nationwide in creating and producing energy-efficient housing at the RESNET Building Performance Virtual Conference, on May 3, 2022.
— Emma Bennett, RESNET’s Events & Standards Manager
Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) Executive Director, Steve Baden, along with Habitat for Humanity International US Construction Director of Construction, Edwin Hensley congratulate longtime Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod Director of Construction, Bob Ryley, at the RESNET 2022 Conference.
Habitat Cape Cod has the Lowest HERS® Index of all United States Habitat affiliates. The HERS (Home Energy Rating System) Index is based on RESNET’s ANSI standards that measures a home’s energy efficiency. It is the nationally recognized system for inspecting and calculating a home’s energy performance. The better the HERS Index, the lower the cost of operating a home, like “miles per gallon” for cars.
“Our portfolio of architectural designs allows for southern exposure on even the most difficult of sites. The volunteers are educated in the most energy efficient framing techniques. Our homes are fully electric, delivering efficient heating & cooling without the storage or use of fossil fuels,” said Ryley.
“When equipped with solar PV’s, the home requires minimal grid-source electricity and can potentially produce as much electricity as consumed over the course of a year. Not only are we building homes with less environmental impact, but we are also lowering the homeowner’s energy costs,” said Ryley.
“RESNET is thrilled to recognize all the efforts of Habitat for Humanity International and its Affiliates to demonstrate the essential intersection between energy-efficient and affordable housing,” stated Emma Bennett, RESNET’s Events & Standards Manager, “A huge congratulations to Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod for the tremendous achievement of lowest HERS Index. We look forward to Affiliates joining this event to learn more on utilizing the HERS Index.”
The National Association of State Energy Officials and Energy Rated Homes of America founded the Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) in 1995 to develop a national market for home energy rating systems and energy-efficient mortgages. RESNET is a recognized national standards-making body for building energy efficient rating and certification systems in the United States.
Over the past 35 years, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod has developed over 165 affordable homes on Cape Cod. Local families help build their own homes alongside volunteers, purchase their home, and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat homes are deed restricted to remain affordable in perpetuity.
To learn more about or donate to Habitat Cape Cod, call 508-362-3559 or visit www.habitatcapecod.org, or Like Habitat Cape Cod on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatCapeCod.
To learn more about RESNET and the HERS Index, visit resnet.us and hersindex.com
Valerie Briggs
RESNET
+1 760-681-2390
valerie@resnet.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other