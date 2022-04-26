Palm Beach Florida Community Center Invites Downtown Residents To Outreach Jamboree
CONTACT: Frank Marangos, Director of Communications
West Palm Beach, Florida (April 26, 2022) – The Northwest Community Center of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County will host a Community Outreach Event, on Saturday April 30, 2022, from Noon – 3:00PM at 600 N Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach. The one-day event also includes the Regional Music and Arts Concert. Apart from complementary refreshments and youth games/activities, the jamboree will introduce guests and neighborhood residents to the Center’s numerous programs and services.
“The Northwest Community Center is designed to encourage growth and the development of children and youth from kindergarten through graduation,” said Dr. James Easley, the Center’s Director. “Our programs are crafted to increase exposure to positive influences through mentoring, character building workshops, tutoring, recreational, social, and community development activities. Saturday’s event is open to all and will serve to remind the public what services and programs we offer.”
Northwest Community Center offers a variety of youth programs accommodating all those in need without discrimination. The Center provides after school, summer and winter-break camp programs, tutoring and homework assistance; crime and drug prevention programs and conferences; arts appreciation; music lessons; volunteerism; a basketball clinic; community garden; character building activities; and a variety of field trips to art museums, cultural events, and college tours.
For more information, please call The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, at (561) 686-3530 or visit the organization’s Website: https://salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army (established in 1865) is one of the most significant global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities worldwide. The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County has helped countless individuals and families overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services since 1922.
