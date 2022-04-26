PennDOT Invites Students to Participate in Art, Safety Program

Paint the Plow is Open to All High Schools in Northeast Region

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting high school students in the northeast region to participate in the annual Paint the Plow art outreach.

The program challenges youth to take a predetermined theme and incorporate it into an original mural that they paint on one of PennDOT's snow plow blades to promote winter driving safety and foster appreciation for school art programs and student creativity. The 2022 theme, "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice," was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give themselves ample time for travel during wintry weather in order to arrive safely to their destination.

Paint the Plow was piloted in Cambria County in 2015 and later expanded to several surrounding counties and across the state. In the northeast region last year, students in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties participated.

Students in public and private schools are eligible to participate, though school officials must make the arrangements. Plow delivery and pick up dates vary by county. The program categories may be modified based on participation numbers.

Additional information on the program, including the guidelines for participation, can be found online at www.penndot.pa.gov or may be obtained by Jessica Ruddy at jeruddy@Pa.gov or 570.963.4044.

PennDOT cannot provide financial support for supplies or travel expenses connected with this program but does make every effort to publicize the contributions of the schools and the students. This will include, but is not limited to, social media postings, postings on the PennDOT website, media press releases and public displays at a local PennDOT facility.

