Suntrol Helps Homeowners as Utilities Rise
EINPresswire.com/ -- As homeowners look for ways to offset rising utility costs, Suntrol is providing affordable solutions.
The average homeowner can save up to 40 percent on summer cooling costs, and up to 33 percent on winter heating costs with professionally-installed solar control film.
“Today’s high-performance films add up to 92 percent more insulating power to windows,” said Suntrol’s president, John Hansen. “That’s like adding another pane of glass to every window. Homeowners can choose optically clear films that enhance a clear view of the outdoors without heat and glare, and all are easy care.”
A 2022 Harris Poll survey found that 46 percent of U.S. homeowners say they would be likely to have solar control film professionally installed to improve energy savings. And, it's a sustainable choice.
Low-e replacement windows have 128 to 267 times higher carbon footprint than solar control film, generating significant landfill waste, and taking 15-20 years to recoup investment.
In comparison, solar control film becomes carbon neutral within two months of installation, and typically pays for itself within five years, while preserving structurally sound windows at a fraction of the cost of replacement.
Plus, solar control film is a home improvement that can pay off when homeowners sell.
According to a 2021 survey by the National Association of Homebuilders, 57 percent of homebuyers are willing to pay more for a home that helps them save on utility costs, and 50 percent are interested in sustainability.
Suntrol is helping homeowners address current challenges, and prepare for the future with proven solutions.
About Suntrol
Suntrol has been Ohio’s premier window film provider since 1975. Located in Cleveland, Suntrol provides solar control, custom design, privacy, sustainability, bird-strike mitigation, and security solutions. Suntrol is a Veteran-owned business, and an award-winning Eastman LLumar SelectPro™ provider.
Tracy Teuscher, APR
The average homeowner can save up to 40 percent on summer cooling costs, and up to 33 percent on winter heating costs with professionally-installed solar control film.
“Today’s high-performance films add up to 92 percent more insulating power to windows,” said Suntrol’s president, John Hansen. “That’s like adding another pane of glass to every window. Homeowners can choose optically clear films that enhance a clear view of the outdoors without heat and glare, and all are easy care.”
A 2022 Harris Poll survey found that 46 percent of U.S. homeowners say they would be likely to have solar control film professionally installed to improve energy savings. And, it's a sustainable choice.
Low-e replacement windows have 128 to 267 times higher carbon footprint than solar control film, generating significant landfill waste, and taking 15-20 years to recoup investment.
In comparison, solar control film becomes carbon neutral within two months of installation, and typically pays for itself within five years, while preserving structurally sound windows at a fraction of the cost of replacement.
Plus, solar control film is a home improvement that can pay off when homeowners sell.
According to a 2021 survey by the National Association of Homebuilders, 57 percent of homebuyers are willing to pay more for a home that helps them save on utility costs, and 50 percent are interested in sustainability.
Suntrol is helping homeowners address current challenges, and prepare for the future with proven solutions.
About Suntrol
Suntrol has been Ohio’s premier window film provider since 1975. Located in Cleveland, Suntrol provides solar control, custom design, privacy, sustainability, bird-strike mitigation, and security solutions. Suntrol is a Veteran-owned business, and an award-winning Eastman LLumar SelectPro™ provider.
Tracy Teuscher, APR
The Buzz Maker® Public Relations
tracy@thebuzzmaker.com