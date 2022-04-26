RESNET Approved by EPA as a Home Certification Organization (HCO) for the California ENERGY STAR Certified Homes Program
RESNET Partners with CalCERTS, Inc., For Approval as HCO for the California ENERGY STAR Residential New Construction ProgramOCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RESNET is proud to announce its approval as a Home Certification Organization (HCO) for the California ENERGY STAR Homes Program by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In partnership with CalCERTS, Inc., RESNET worked with the EPA to seek approval as an HCO for the California ENERGY STAR Residential New Construction Program. CalCERTS’ long-standing role as a California ENERGY STAR program leader and reputation for integrity provided the needed qualifications for being a provider under RESNET’s HCO and provide ENERGY STAR certifications in California.
On February 9, 2022, the EPA approved RESNET’s application partnering with CalCERTS. In the coming months, CalCERTS will release a new ENERGY STAR page specifically for California and will be working with all program stakeholders. For more information about the California ENERGY STAR program requirements please email support@calcerts.com.
Previously RESNET was approved by EPA as an HCO for ENERGY STAR Homes outside of California.
Home Certification Organizations (HCO) are independent organizations recognized by EPA to implement an ENERGY STAR certification program based on ENERGY STAR Certified Homes or the Energy Rating Index (ERI) compliance path of the ENERGY STAR Multifamily New Construction program.
There will be an educational session on the new HCO status during the upcoming RESNET 2022 Virtual Conference, May 3-5, 2022. For more information, visit https://www.resnet.us/2022-virtual/
