Robert L. Wright Police Shooting: Legal Counsel for Family Speak Out

Black Lawyers for Justice/Black Rights Matter

AIKEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- What: News ConferenceWho: The Robert L. Wright Family, and Civil Rights Attorney Reginald Greene, Esq. When: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 4:00 pmWhere: Richmond County Superior Courthouse109 Park Avenue – Aiken, SCContact Phone: 404.574.4308Email/Media inquiries: rgreene@greenelegalgroup.comThe Robert L. Wright’s family will be joined by their attorney Reginald Greene, Esq. for a news conference on Thursday – April 28, 2022, at 4pm at the Richmond County Superior Courthouse located at 109 Park Avenue in Aiken, SC.On April 7, 2022, 34-year-old Robert L. Wright of Augusta, SC was killed at the intersection of East Pine Log Road and Charleston Highway during an encounter with an ATF agent and a task force officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service who allegedly were trying to serve an arrest warrant for a 2021 charge against Mr. Wright. Attorney Greene will be joined by national civil rights attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.Serious questions must be asked and answered about this deadly shooting.