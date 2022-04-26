Robert L. Wright Police Shooting: Legal Counsel for Family Speak Out
AIKEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: News Conference
Black Lawyers for Justice/Black Rights Matter
Who: The Robert L. Wright Family, and Civil Rights Attorney Reginald Greene, Esq.
When: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 4:00 pm
Where: Richmond County Superior Courthouse
109 Park Avenue – Aiken, SC
Contact Phone: 404.574.4308
Email/Media inquiries: rgreene@greenelegalgroup.com
The Robert L. Wright’s family will be joined by their attorney Reginald Greene, Esq. for a news conference on Thursday – April 28, 2022, at 4pm at the Richmond County Superior Courthouse located at 109 Park Avenue in Aiken, SC.
On April 7, 2022, 34-year-old Robert L. Wright of Augusta, SC was killed at the intersection of East Pine Log Road and Charleston Highway during an encounter with an ATF agent and a task force officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service who allegedly were trying to serve an arrest warrant for a 2021 charge against Mr. Wright. Attorney Greene will be joined by national civil rights attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Serious questions must be asked and answered about this deadly shooting.
Reginald Greene, Esq
Greene Legal Group, LLC
+1 404-574-4308
regreene@greenelegalgroup.com