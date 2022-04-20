News Conference to Address Prince George's County Police Brutality
Black Lawyers for Justice/Black Rights Matter
Scheduled News Conference – Thursday, April 21, 2022 – 12:00 pm
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
Who: Mr. Umar Ali; a victim of Prince George’s County Police violations and Civil Rights Attorney, Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq,
Where: Prince George’s County Headquarters located at
8801 Police Plaza, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
On April 4, 2022, in Laurel, Maryland, another severe violation of the constitutional rights of an African American resident occurred again at the hands of rogue Prince George’s County Police Officers. Mr. Umar Ali, a 21-year-old Prince George's County business owner, was falsely arrested, illegally seized upon and detained, and otherwise harassed and humiliated for no justifiable reason. This disturbing incident has been recorded and can be viewed at this link:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=2Tspf8OsL1w&feature=share
Attorney Shabazz says, “This was a terribly humiliating occurrence. Prince George’s County Police officers, regardless of the race of the officers, still have zero respect for the constitutional rights of Black residents of Prince George’s County. Furthermore, they are improperly trained and supervised. Mr. Ali’s case involves the important rights of a lawful second amendment business gun owner with a permit. In front of the entire public he was falsely arrested, treated as a criminal, humiliated and embarrassed in front of the world, and this type of action absolutely will not be tolerated."
Mr. Ali, who was injured and had to seek medical treatment, has retained Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz to litigate his case to pursue justice. Attorney Shabazz recently prevailed against the P.G. County Police Department in the Meredith v. P.G. County. Case No., 8:19-CV-3198-PX. This is a key local civil rights case in which Attorney Shabazz obtained a ruling from a judge in Prince George’s County, declaring P.G. Police cannot violate the 4th Amendment by using excessive force on routine detainments of suspected wrongdoers. In the Meredith case, P.G. County police were forced to do justice on behalf of Mr. Meredith, who was illegally detained, humiliated and abused by P.G. County Police officer Tommy M. Thomas. Prince George’s County had to pay Mr. Meredith $100,000.
Mr. Ali, his family and several community organizations will attend this news conference. They are very, very upset. This news conference will be a wake-up call to the area residents that protesting must continue against police brutality.
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com
