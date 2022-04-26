Submit Release
Concrete slab work to begin in Rawlins

RAWLINS, Wyo. – Weather permitting, starting Wednesday crews with Triple A Building Services and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin concrete slab repair work on Interstate 80, US 30 BUS., and WY 78 in Rawlins.

Work includes placing crushed base, concrete slab replacement, concrete pavement, expansion joints replacement and miscellaneous work. Heavy equipment producing loud noise is required to complete the work.

The first phase will affect traffic on Third Street and Spruce Street in the town of Rawlins, while the second phase will affect traffic on Interstate 80 between mile markers 212.80 to 215.60. The second phase is scheduled to begin in June.

The middle two lanes on Third Street will be blocked off for the duration of the first phase. There will also be an 18ft. width restriction through the I-80 route.

Motorists should expect delays and adjust travel plans accordingly. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

This project has an expected completion date of late October 2022. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.

