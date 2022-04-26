April 26 - Colorado’s Election Model Receives High Marks for Ensuring Voter Access and Integrity in New Nationwide Study

Denver, April 26, 2022 - A new report from the Democracy Initiative Education Fund (DIEF) that grades states on election administration related issues ranked Colorado as one of the top states for increasing voter participation by removing barriers to the ballot box while ensuring election integrity. The study reviews all aspects of each state’s election process, from registering to vote, to casting a ballot, to confidence that a vote will be accurately and securely counted.

“I am proud that the Secretary of State’s Office continues to deliver some of the most secure and accessible elections in the nation for Colorado voters. Living in a democracy should mean equal access to the ballot box no matter if you live in a big city or rural town, how much money you have in your bank account, or your political affiliation,” said Secretary Griswold. “As Secretary of State, I will always stand up for Colorado voters’ right to make their voices heard in free, fair and secure elections.”

In 2021, over 30 laws restricting access to voting passed across the country, and in 2022 hundreds of bills to strip Americans of their right to vote are being considered. In contrast, Secretary Griswold is working with legislators on a number of bills this legislative session designed to protect voters’ rights, strengthen the safeguards around election infrastructure, and protect election officials and workers.

In 2020, Colorado had the second highest voter turn-out for the general election and presidential primary. Colorado is also ranked in the top 10 states according to the MIT elections index with over 92% of eligible voters registered.

For more information on registering to vote or updating your registration, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.