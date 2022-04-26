Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates Opening of UMass Aviation Research and Training Center 

CHICOPEE — Today, Governor Charlie Baker, Congressman Richard Neal, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, and MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera were joined by state and local officials at Westover Air Reserve Base to celebrate the opening of the UMass Transportation Center’s Aviation Research and Training Facility, which is equipped with the technology that creates new, cutting-edge research opportunities in a variety of fields including unmanned aircraft operations and air traffic control. Also today, attendees celebrated the completion of the project to reconstruct Runway 05-23, a critical piece of infrastructure that will ensure Westover will remain a key facet of the US Air Force’s network of bases for the long term. “With this combination of investments, we are proud to support the continued success of Westover, which is posed to remain an important part of the future of both the Air Force and the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “As the industry continues to evolve, this center will provide the next generation of aviation professionals with the best we can offer in training and research, and will serve as the model for how we can embrace new technology in order to accelerate the creation of new opportunities for both employment and innovation.” “Massachusetts is well known as a global leader in innovation and this facility ensures we can maintain that edge with a special focus on aviation training and technology,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Congratulations to everyone involved for achieving this tremendous milestone and I look forward to watching this facility play a vital role in the aviation’s future workforce and the new and innovative developments this will certainly support.” The new 8,500-square-foot facility was built in part through the support of a $5 million grant provided to UMass Amherst by the Massachusetts Military Asset and Security Strategy Task Force (MASS-TF). In addition to the Commonwealth’s financial commitment, the Buehler Foundation provided $500,000 to procure the Air Traffic Control Simulator. The simulator, which has 360-degree capabilities, will provide opportunities for cutting edge aviation research and training programs with military and civilian applications. In addition, the center will serve as the training hub for the northeast region for people pursuing careers in air transportation including air traffic control. Following the opening of the training center, officials also celebrated the completion of the complete reconstruction of Westover’s Runway 05-23. Spanning the distance of approximately 2.2 miles, Runway 05-23 is the third longest military runway on the east coast of the United States. The reconstruction project was critical to Westover’s successful shift in operations to accommodate the C-5M, the model aircraft used by the Air Force’s 439th Tactical Airlift Wing. The complete reconstruction was accomplished as a result of approximately $31 million in federal funding. Westover is the nation's largest Air Force Reserve base, and is home to more than 5,500 military and civilian workers. According to a recent UMass Donahue institute study the base contributes over $380 million to the Commonwealth’s economy and accounts for over 8,000 jobs. “For decades, Westover has played an integral role in supporting national defense while also serving as a major economic driver for the region, said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “Through this series of investments, we are building on that tradition by leveraging state-of-the-art technology to create new career pathways in important fields and new opportunities for research and innovation in aviation.”

“This is a great day for Westover Air Reserve Base as we celebrate investments that will support the installation’s mission in the immediate and long term,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “MassDevelopment is proud of our role as the lead agency for the Massachusetts Military Asset and Security Strategy Task Force as it strives to keep our six military installations competitive, strengthening both national security and our state and local economies.” “Westover Air Reserve Base is an integral part of our community and a driver of our economy here in western Massachusetts,” said Congressman Richard E. Neal, Chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means. “With today’s opening of the UMass Transportation Center’s Aviation Research and Training Facility and the reopening of the heavily trafficked Runway 05-32, we are ensuring that Westover has continued success for generations to come. I am proud to have fought in Congress for the $32 million needed to resurface the runway so that the C-5s and other aircraft that call Westover home have the facilities they need to patrol the eastern seaboard and beyond.” "The Commonwealth is fortunate to have so many leaders working in a bi-partisan, collaborative manner to expand opportunity for the citizens of Massachusetts," said UMass President Marty Meehan. "The center we celebrate today is an example of how such a collaborative, goal oriented, evidence-based approach to public investment can work to advance the common good." “By creating the Aviation Research and Training Center, the UMass Amherst Transportation Center is educating the next generation of scientists, engineers, and aviation professionals. We’re conducting critical aeronautical and Unoccupied Aerial Systems research. And we’re engaging with society by providing training for air traffic controllers, pilots, and airline operators," said UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy. "The university continues pioneering discovery to advance the common good and this center will be felt throughout the commonwealth and beyond. In celebrating this exciting facility, we witness the power of bringing together infrastructure funding from the state; academic talent from the university; and steady and growing sponsored research support from Washington. “This new Aviation Training Center will support a critical workforce need in the Air Traffic Control profession, as well as bring UMass students and faculty to this new vibrant airfield where future partnerships and research will flourish,” Director Mike Knodler, UMass Transportation Center. “The completion of the runway renovation project is absolutely key to the Patriot Wing’s ability to provide rapid global mobility,” said Colonel Joseph D. Janik, 439th Airlift Wing Commander. “In addition, since Westover is about an hour closer to NATO countries in Europe than the next nearest logistics base, this proximity holds high strategic value throughout the Air Force Reserve, Air Mobility Command and U.S. Transportation Command. Modernizing our infrastructure amplifies our capacity to win tomorrow’s fight.” “I’d like to thank Governor Baker, Chairman Neal, the MASS-TF, and University of Massachusetts for choosing Westover and Chicopee to build the Transportation and Research Center,” said Michael W. Bolton, President and CEO of Westover Metropolitan Development Corporation. “At the crossroads of New England with the longest runway in New England, this is a perfect location! On behalf of Westover Development’s volunteer Board of Directors, welcome to Westover and Chicopee!”

