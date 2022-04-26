April 25 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

During the past week, catch rates remained good upstream of the East Fork. Anglers interviewed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 averaged 5 hours per steelhead caught. Downstream of the East Fork, angler effort and catch was very low. One angler interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 reported releasing a steelhead which resulted in an average catch rate of 63 hours per steelhead.

River conditions were stable throughout the week with low flows and clear visibility upstream of the East Fork and slightly cloudy visibility downstream of the East Fork. Water temperatures on Sunday ranged from the mid to upper 40s. Currently, the Salmon River is flowing at 935 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 44 percent of average for today's date.

As of Thursday, April 21, the Pahsimeroi Hatchery has trapped 1,705 adipose-clipped steelhead, and the Sawtooth Hatchery has trapped 1,568 adipose-clipped steelhead.

This will be the last upper Salmon River weekly steelhead fishing report issued for the spring 2022 season.