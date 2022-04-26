BRiC and School of Rock Boca Raton “Tune It Up” for Summer With Community Picnic & Music Fest Saturday, May 21

School of Rock Boca Raton students will perform in Mid-Season Showcase as part of the free and open-to-the-public live community music fest at BRiC on Saturday, May 21. Festgoers are encouraged to bring their picnic blankets to enjoy singalongs. musical instrument "petting zoo." a live animal petting zoo, a variety of food truck cuisine, water games, interactive activities, giveaways and more at the Community Picnic & M

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the school year wraps up, it is time to celebrate with family, friends, and the community at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) and the School of Rock Boca Raton’s Community Picnic & Music Fest, Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawn at BRiC. As always, there will be plenty of free parking at BRiC located off Yamato Road at 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton.

The free and open-to-the-public community event will include live music featuring the School of Rock Boca Raton’s House Band and Mid-Season Showcase student performances, a “musical instrument” petting zoo experience where children can try out various instruments and join in on singalongs. Festgoers will also enjoy a live animal petting zoo, a variety of food truck cuisine, water games, interactive activities, giveaways and more. Attendees should bring their picnic blankets and chairs for the fun-filled community day.

“The event is an ideal opportunity to celebrate the start of summer as a community with all that BRiC has to offer,” said CP Group Director of Communications Giana Pacinelli. “We have been eager to leverage our massive outdoor space for live events and are pleased to partner with the popular School of Rock Boca Raton and welcome the community to our campus for a fun day with family and friends.”

Owned and operated by CP Group, BRiC is the largest single facility office building in Florida at

1.7 million square feet. Designed by iconic Brutalist architect Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. CP Group acquired the campus in 2018 with the vision of transforming BRiC into the technology and life sciences hub for the Southeastern United States with unparalleled amenities. Home to tenants such as Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Kroger, Modernizing Medicine and Canon, BRiC’s new amenities include a coffee shop with a lakeside patio, conference center and 7,000-square-foot fitness center.

A second coffee shop, courtyard and autonomous grab-and-go are currently under construction. Learn more about BRiC’s transformative plans at http://www.workatbric.com/support.

“We are so pumped up to ‘rock it into summer’ at BRiC,” shared School of Rock Boca Raton

Co-owner Darek Bloch. “The extraordinary venue and open space provide the ideal stage to

showcase The School of Rock and our talented students.”

School of Rock Boca Raton(Bocaraton.schoolofrock.com) is a music school for all skill levels, ages, and musical aspirations. With students ranging from toddlers to adults, it is where music students grow into real musicians. School of Rock Boca Raton serves the greater Boca Raton community with quality music classes taught by experienced musicians. While guitar, piano, ukulele, piano, violin, and vocals are particularly popular here, students are taught everything from bass to keyboard, drums and more. They can learn a variety of music styles, including ones beloved in the area like indie and classic rock, rap, blues, and pop. At times students can get the opportunity to perform at local venues like The Funky Biscuit, Crazy Uncle Mikes, and the Mizner Park Amphitheater.

For event updates to the BRiC and The School of Rock Boca Raton Community Picnic & Music Fest and to RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/BRICPICNIC.