SemiCab Helps Growing List of Fortune 500 Companies Navigate Ballooning Transportation Costs
Capacity constraints & rising fuel prices are driving increased adoption of emerging digital freight models like SemiCab’s Collaborative Transportation Platform
SemiCab offers optimal utilization of trucking capacity, providing 99%+ tender acceptance and 95%+ on time pickup/delivery, unheard of in the industry, without charging any brokerage fees.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiCab Inc, North America’s only Collaborative Transportation Platform, today announced the addition of Fortune 500 customers in CPG, Food & Beverage and Hi-Tech verticals. And, with the continued expansion of current customer relationships, SemiCab is realizing record growth.
— Ajesh Kapoor, Co-Founder of SemiCab.
As the industry struggles to navigate another capacity-constrained year and rising fuel prices, the ability to utilize the SemiCab platform to secure freight capacity is becoming increasingly attractive to shippers of all shapes and sizes. In 2021, SemiCab saw platform usage grow 30x, and the company has continued this growth in the first three months of 2022.
As reported in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Freight Models for Road Transportation, “Transportation capacity and costs continue to be disruptors. As companies search for additional freight resources, it’s crucial that supply chain technology leaders understand the types of providers offering digital freight models for road transportation in North America and EMEA.” For the past two years in a row, SemiCab was the only vendor in North America to be recognized as a Collaborative Transportation Platform in the guide, which was published in February.
According to Ajesh Kapoor, SemiCab founder and CEO, “SemiCab offers a better way to run your transportation operations. Optimal utilization of trucking capacity and our focus on driver quality of life enables us to provide 99%+ tender acceptance and 95%+ on time pickup/delivery, unheard of in the industry, without charging any brokerage fees. And best of all, they don’t have to change a thing to work with us. We do all the heavy lifting on their behalf.”
SemiCab is a cloud-based platform, built to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. The platform uses proprietary Predictive Optimization technology to convert traditional one-way moves across multiple shippers into collaborative round trips.
“As labor shortages, capacity crunch, and rising fuel prices continue to challenge the market, our approach offers both shippers and carriers alike a way to keep market volatility from upending their businesses. We look forward to supporting and growing our community,” said Kapoor.
Gartner recommends supply chain leaders, “Validate which digital freight model fits best with your transportation procurement strategies by assessing the value and fit the different models could bring to your business and transportation procurement function.” The 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Freight Models for Road Transportation offers a thorough market analysis to support this recommendation. To view a complimentary copy of the report, visit the SemiCab website.
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size. To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit gartner.com.
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to facilitate communication, enable collaboration, and bring much-needed efficiency to the long-haul freight industry. To orchestrate collaboration across shippers and carriers, our platform uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, the platform uses AI/ML predictions and proprietary optimization models. As a result, empty miles are stripped from the network meaning shippers pay less, carriers and drivers make more, and the environment wins. To learn more visit: semicab.com.
SemiCab, Inc.
Two Ballpark Center,
800 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 100
Atlanta, GA 30339
Noelle S Abarelli
Soleado Marketing
+1 4044225596
email us here