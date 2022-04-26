Submit Release
MDA Asks for Input on USDA Local Food for Schools Program

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is seeking public input on proposed plans for food procurement and distribution as part of an application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Local Food for Schools program (LFS).

The goal of the LFS program is to assist schools with the purchase of local food, with an emphasis on purchases from Socially Disadvantaged producers* and small businesses. MDA staff are working with staff from the Minnesota Department of Education and the University of Minnesota Extension on the application. This program is open to applications from state governments only.

The first public input session will be geared towards farmers and food distributors. The second public input session will be focused on school food service staff. During the public input sessions, experts from MDA will give a brief presentation followed by time for public comments. Sessions will be held using Microsoft Teams:

Public Input Session #1 - Farmers and Food Distributors

Thursday, May 5, 2022

1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Teams Link

Public Input Session #2 - School Food Service Staff

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Teams Link

Individuals with a disability who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event please contact Mike Zastoupil at 651-201-6369 or through the Minnesota Relay Service at 711 as soon as possible.

*USDA definition of Socially Disadvantaged producers: A Socially Disadvantaged Farmer or Rancher is a farmer or rancher who is a member of a Socially Disadvantaged Group. A Socially Disadvantaged Group is a group whose members have been subject to discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, and, where applicable, sex, marital status, familial status, parental status, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, political beliefs, reprisal, or because all or a part of an individual's income is derived from any public assistance program.

###

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us

Distribution channels:


