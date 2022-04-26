Submit Release
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Congratulates Parkville Scholarship Recipient Sara Montalbano

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, congratulates Sara Montalbano of Parkville for her selection as a 2022 Women Legislators of Missouri Scholarship recipient. A senior at Park Hill South High School, Montalbano is one of eight Missouri students to receive the $1,000 scholarship.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presents a resolution of recognition to Sara Montalbano in honor of her selection as a 2022 Women Legislators of Missouri Scholarship recipient.

“I was thrilled a student from Parkville was chosen by my colleagues as one of only eight outstanding female high school seniors in Missouri to receive this prestigious award,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “I congratulate Sara Montalbano for her winning essay, as well as her impressive resume, and look forward to even greater accomplishments in the future.”

The Women Legislators of Missouri Scholarship is awarded to one female high school senior from each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. Applicants are evaluated based on leadership, community service and a 500-word essay describing what they would strive to accomplish if they were a member of the Legislature.

A member of the National Honor Society with a 4.13 grade point average, Sara plans to pursue a degree in marketing at the University of Nebraska. At Park Hill South High School, she has been active in Spanish club, led the trumpet section in the school band and was co-captain of the golf team. Sara received a Gold Award from Girl Scouts of America and is involved in Assisteen, the teen division of the Assistance League of Kansas City.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

