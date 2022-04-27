Midland Trust Launches Spanish Website

The Spanish website will help those whose English is not their first language or those who struggle to read in English”
— Dave Owens, Owner of Midland Trust.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust launches its Spanish website, midlandtrustespanol.com, on April 18, 2022. Midland Trust is a company that specializes in IRA custody and administration, serving clients nationwide with headquarters located in Fort Myers, FL and locations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Chicago, Illinois. Midland Trust aims to expand its services to the Hispanic Community.

Social Security Bulletin, Vol. 77 No. 3, 2017 states that Hispanics’ life expectancy is greater than other population groups but they have the lowest rates of high school and college graduation causing lower incomes. These trends have impulsed Midland Trust to create and launch a Spanish website that will help inform the Hispanic community of options to save for retirement. “The Spanish website will help those whose English is not their first language or those who struggle to read in English,” said Dave Owens, Owner of Midland Trust.

The website was launched on April 18, 2022, but this won't be the only resource for Spanish speakers. Midland will also be hosting events and webinars to further explain the benefits of a self-directed IRA as well as all the alternative investments possible. These events and webinars also exist for anyone willing to learn more and will be posted on midlandtrustespanol.com and midlantrust.com

Midland Trust is a leading custodial services provider focused on self-directed IRA accounts and private fund custody services. Since 1994, Midland has focused on providing clients with as many opportunities as possible to defer or eliminate taxes. With thousands of satisfied clients and billions of dollars in assets under administration, Midland possesses the experience and knowledge to assist clients nationwide with their financial goals. For more information, visit midlandtrust.com or call us at 239-333-1032.

About

The Midland family of companies is a leading custodial services provider in the United States focused on self-directed IRA accounts, 1031 exchanges, and private fund custody services. In business since 1994, Midland prides itself on being the most responsive company in its industry by providing personal service representatives to each client and driving efficient operations across the firm. The Midland family of companies are all privately held and include Midland Trust Company, a South Dakota publicly chartered trust company, Midland IRA, Inc., an IRA and private fund custody servicing company, and Midland 1031, a Qualified Intermediary service provider. Midland began as a two-person accounting firm on Sanibel Island and has grown to a specialized service trust company with offices and clients nationwide. Midland is focused on providing clients with as many opportunities as possible to defer or eliminate taxes through both self-directed saving plans and 1031 exchanges. Midland’s services give our clients complete control over their retirement investment decisions by allowing them the ability to self-direct in real estate and other alternative assets while our 1031 services focus on tax-free exchanges for real estate investors.

https://www.midlandtrust.com/about-midland/

