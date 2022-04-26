TRIPLE G VENTURES INVITES THE MUSIC INDUSTRY TO ‘GET BACK’ TO NAMM AND EXPERIENCE FIRST-EVER INTERACTIVE INNOVATION HUB
Grammy Award-Winning, Jordan Rudess joins Triple G to Launch Music Tech by Artiphon, ASI Audio x Sensaphonics, Black♦BT, Moises.ai, Pocket Piano, SKOOG, & More
It’s been a long 2 years and it’s finally time to get back to NAMM, bring the music community together, and recognize some of the most innovative brands at the forefront of technology for creators.”FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC, the award-winning go-to global business and growth accelerator for rising brands, today invited the music industry to ‘Get Back' to the music and gear that we all love by introducing the hottest new start-ups at its fully interactive music technology innovation hub exhibition at National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM Show 2022) on June 3-5 at the Anaheim Convention Center Booth #10107.
— Gregg Stein, Triple G Ventures Founding Partner
Triple G Ventures will spearhead the global launch of multiple new products from brands including Artiphon, Black ♦ BT, ASI Audio x Sensaphonics, Moises.ai, SKOOG, Pocket Piano powered by Synthogy Ivory II, and more at NAMM 2022.
Jordan Rudess, keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire for platinum-selling Grammy-Award-winning prog rock band, Dream Theater, will dazzle with ongoing product demonstrations and performances.
Artiphon, Black ♦ BT, ASI Audio x Sensaphonics, Moises.ai, SKOOG, Pocket Piano executives will be on-site and supported by Triple G Ventures growth guru and industry icon, Costa Lakoumentas, along with Triple G Director of Strategy and Client Partnerships, Ankita Mathew.
ABOUT ARTIPHON
Artiphon designs smart instruments for the next billion musicians by combining hardware, software, and shareable content that anyone can play. The company’s electronics products, Orba and INSTRUMENT 1, are award-winning handheld smart instruments that let anyone create music wherever they go.
ABOUT ASI AUDIO x SENSAPHONICS
ASI Audio x Sensaphonics has created the 3DME In-Ear Monitors, a fundamentally different approach to the in-ear experience. 3DME combines built-in microphones to personalize your audio via the intuitive ASI Audio app, creating a system equally useful for amplified and acoustic monitoring for musicians and concertgoers alike.
ABOUT BLACK♦BT
Fresh, new music tech company launching a cutting-edge multi-functional wireless pedal technology and subsequent line of products to add infinitely more expressive possibilities to keyboard, guitar, and digital audio workstations (DAW).
ABOUT MOISES.AI
The best app for practicing music. Remove vocals, separate instruments, master your tracks and remix songs with the power of AI.
ABOUT POCKET PIANO
The first portable professional piano that accompanies you whenever you go. It is a complete professional piano, with 7 octaves and 1 pedal. The key is its design: it’s divided into modules, so you can connect only the octaves you need. And, when you finish playing, you just have to put it back in your backpack.
ABOUT SKOOG
Developer of products and a ground-breaking music-based assistive technology instrument sold at Apple designed to empower those unable to play traditional instruments.
ABOUT TRIPLE G VENTURES | Business Growth From Seed to Scale
Triple G Ventures is the award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator for rising brands. Triple G is a consultancy scaling “tech for good” companies focused on the way we live, work, play and create.
With proven track records across IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Technology, Information Technology, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, CleanTech, and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success.
Triple G Ventures specializes in brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning.
Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Triple G was recently recognized with an International Stevie® Business Award, “Company of the Year”.
For more information on Triple G Ventures’ business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com.
