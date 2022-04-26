InsightsNow Releases Naturally Trending™ 2022 Food and Beverage Report
Behavioral research firm InsightsNow releases new report on the trends and innovations in natural food and beverage development
InsightsNow has been involved in the natural products space for some time. With this report, we are sharing a look to the future to help companies know where to innovate, and how to do it right.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightsNow, a behavioral research firm, has released a new report, the “Naturally Trending™ 2022 Food and Beverage Report.” The report discusses overarching natural food and beverage themes as well as specific innovative product examples the company, along with their partners CuliNex and Flavor360, discovered at the recent Natural Products Expo West (NPEW).
— Dave Lundahl, CEO & Founder, InsightsNow
“The Expo West show was a rich environment once again for exploring the latest trends in natural food product design and market insights that our team relies on to help our clients lead the food industry through innovation,” said Mark Crowell, CEO and Founder at CuliNex. “By collecting and analyzing these trends, we can keep brands ahead of the curve.”
While at NPEW, the company teams used the Flavor360° platform to capture pictures, videos and other information on these trend-setting natural food and beverage products. This information was coalesced into InsightsNow’s Naturally Trending™ report.
“We were thrilled to partner with InsightsNow and Culinex at the Expo with our Flavor360 platform,” said Robert Danhi, Founder of Flavor360° Solutions. “The platform enables the seamless canvassing of product innovation, in this case at one of the top industry events. This ultimately results in sparking the best ideas for product development teams—so they can stay on the cutting edge and meet consumer demand.”
The InsightsNow Naturally Trending™ 2022 Food and Beverage Report explores:
- Clean Label Evolution: A continued movement toward food and beverage free from unhealthy ingredients was identified at NPEW, and greater incorporation of ingredients perceived as healthy.
- Plant-Based Revolution: There were more product innovations than ever before at the expo, in response to greater consumer demand for plant-based alternatives to animal-based products.
- Hero Ingredients & Natural Sweeteners: The teams saw an explosion of unique ingredients from around the world, based on innovative formulations.
- Functional Hydration & Beverages: Massive growth in the functional beverages space was apparent at NPEW, led by incorporation of adaptogens to help consumers cope with lifestyle changes.
- Sustainability: There was an increased focus on upcycled ingredients, with more claims and business models addressing global sustainability concerns and corporate sustainability stakeholder objectives.
“InsightsNow has been involved in the clean label and natural products space for some time, as part of our mission to help create a cleaner, healthier, happier world,” says Dave Lundahl, CEO and Founder at InsightsNow. “Over the years, we have seen many changes in this space, and know that staying ahead of the trends helps brands succeed. With this report, we are sharing a look to the future to help companies know where to innovate, and how to do it right.”
The report also offers recommended market research approaches to understand human behavior for each category of innovation—from implicit testing to understand how natural ingredients are associated with consumer benefits, to the discovery of white space for new products.
You can access the InsightsNow Naturally Trending™ 2022 Food and Beverage Report here.
