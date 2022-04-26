Submit Release
Route 3092 Stowe Tunnel Overnight Closure Tonight in Stowe Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight closure of the Stowe Tunnel (Route 3092/Tunnel Way/7th Street) in Stowe Township, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Tuesday night, April 26.

The Stowe Tunnel will close to traffic from 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews will conduct electrical work. Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Tunnel

  • Take Route 51 north to Neville Avenue (Route 3095)

  • Turn left onto Neville Avenue and follow to McCoy Road

  • Bear right onto McCoy Road and follow to Pine Hollow Road

  • Turn left onto Pine Hollow Road and follow to Broadway Avenue (Route 3092)

  • Turn left onto Broadway Avenue and follow back to 7th Street

  • End detour

South of the Tunnel

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

