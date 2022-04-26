Re-Source Partners Finds New Ways to Promote Eco-friendly Initiatives
EINPresswire.com/ -- Re-Source Partners, a nationwide asset management company, is promoting higher standards of eco-friendly initiatives through the services they provide businesses. Technology has transformed every business, and Re-Source Partners creates sustainable programs promoting the reuse and reduction of devices.
Hardware lifecycle programs are used to repurpose equipment on time. This practice stretches the life span of equipment over a more extended period - something companies don’t typically do on their own. Resource Partners helps businesses focus on this eco-friendly initiative that, in some cases, reduce their customers overall device footprint by 20%.
“Most businesses keep computer equipment for five years and refresh, creating more recyclable material annually,” said Mike Loria, President of Re-Source Partners. “Our team repurposes the equipment for a second life in a different environment within the company. This process lengthens the lifecycle, limits over-buying, and buying too frequently.”
Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.
Collecting computer-related hardware from empty office buildings or remote employees has been a complex challenge for many businesses. Re-Source Partners developed a program called “Office in a Box” to help enterprises issue the necessary equipment to remote employees and collect it for redistribution or recycling.
“Tracking assets is critical to a successful environmental program,” said Loria. “Our team tracks the equipment as it is issued, returned, redistributed, or recycled responsibly.”
Re-Source Partners suggests a single supplier process for end of life instead of delegating the process out by location when it comes to asset recycling. A single supplier serves as a check and balance system to ensure the proper disposal of equipment.
About Re-Source Partners
Re-Source Partners is a leading managed services provider for IT asset management. The exclusive provider of AssetTrack Pro™, Re-Source Partners, digitally transforms IT asset management by integrating lifecycle services with AssetTrack™, the #1 ITAM app for ServiceNow. Re-Source Partners delivers the right skills, processes, technology, and facilities to meet each client’s needs at any or every step in the hardware lifecycle, enhancing ITAM performance, service, security, compliance, and savings for global and U.S. enterprises https://www.re-sourcepartners.com/
Hannah Mattes
