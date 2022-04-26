Tap Siac Craft Market in spring continues to be held from Thursday to Sunday

Submit Release
MACAU, April 26 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market will continue to be held from 28 April to 1 May (Thursday to Sunday) at Tap Siac Square, featuring a new group of cultural and creative brands. The public is welcome to visit and enjoy the creative atmosphere while shopping for cultural and creative products.

This edition of the Tap Siac Craft Market features over 100 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls operated by cultural and creative practitioners from Mainland China and Macao. More than 90% of the cultural and creative brands are different from last week, covering daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, as well as natural and handmade products. Meanwhile, a number of creative handicraft workshops and music performances by singers from Macao and Mainland China will be held. Residents and tourists are welcome to visit and purchase at the Tap Siac Craft Market.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidance of the Health Bureau and implementing appropriate measures for activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention works of the SAR Government, there are restrictions on the number of people admitted to the venue. Admissions will be suspended in case of overcrowding. All participants must wear their face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR code” (also known as “Venue code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing, and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd measures on-site.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is open from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Successful applicants are advised to attend the workshops on time.

For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website (www.icm.gov.mo).

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292 during office hours.

