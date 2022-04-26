Military Communication Systems Market Size, Scope And Forecast | Leading Players – Boeing Company, BAE Systems

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Military Communication Systems Market is forecasted to be worth USD 44.89 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, rising cybercrimes involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric welfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

The global market landscape of Military Communication Systems is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Some major companies in the market report include The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Military Communication Systems Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, End Users, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military Commands

Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

Military Critical Infrastructure

Routine Operations

Emergency Services

Transportation System

Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Services

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Army

Air force

Navy

Defense Intelligence

Commercial Services

Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes and commercial applications.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Military Communication Systems industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Military Communication Systems?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

