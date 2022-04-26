Mass Notification Systems Market to Hit USD 33.85 Billion | Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing government focus toward public safety and rising implementation of IP-based notification devices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Mass Notification Systems Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Mass Notification Systems industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Mass Notification Systems market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Mass Notification Systems market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

The global mass notification systems market size reached USD 7.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven to a significant extent by increasing government focus towards public safety. Increasing deployment of IP-based notification devices is expected to further propel global mass notification systems market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of mass notification systems in the education sector is expected to augment growth of the global mass notification systems market in the near future.

Regional Overview:

The global Mass Notification Systems market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Mass Notification Systems market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Blackboard Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Siemens AG, Everbridge, Inc., OnSolve, LLC, Singlewire Software, LLC, and xMatters, Inc.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mass notification systems market on the basis of component, solution, deployment, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Hardware

Solutions

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wide-Area

In-Building

Distributed Recipient

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public Warnings & Alerting

Emergency Response

Business Continuity

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government

IT and telecom

Healthcare

Education

Transportation & Logistics

Commercial

Others

Key Highlights in the Report

Solutions segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of mass notification systems solutions across various industries is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the in-building segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to rising deployment of in-building solutions across various industries to communicate alerts, messages, and notifications to individuals.

Increasing implementation of on-premises mass notification systems among various industries is expected to drive revenue growth of the on-premises segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global mass notification systems market during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Mass Notification Systems market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Mass Notification Systems industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Mass Notification Systems market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Mass Notification Systems Market by 2028?

