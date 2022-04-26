Kinguin Becomes the First Gaming Marketplace to Introduce API Plug-in for WooCommerce
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinguin, has today revealed details of its new free of charge dropshipping plug-in, Kinguin API for WooCommerce, a customisable, open-source ecommerce platform built on WordPress. The leading gaming marketplace has always maintained its commitment to supporting small businesses and with the addition of this new software it will continue to make it as easy as possible for them to sell through its website.
Dropshipping, a term widely recognised in retail, is where a seller accepts a customer’s order but does not keep the goods in stock. In practice, this convenient selling method allows a merchant to combine the merchandise of another seller with the buyer which means they can start selling without needing to put forward a financial contribution.
Kinguin’s adoption of this technology means its partners can draw from over 70,000 digital products including video games, computer software and gift cards, to populate their own storefronts and allow them to fulfil orders as soon as they come in. This also helps their merchants establish and grow their businesses more quickly.
Designed specifically for small to large-sized online merchants, WooCommerce already supports over 5 million online stores around the world, but Kinguin is the first gaming marketplace to offer this solution. As well as being heralded for its convenience, it also provides enhanced features including product categorisation, the setting and customising of themes as well as customer support options.
Artur Żarko, VP of Commercial at Kinguin, said - “This is such an important milestone for our business and our partners. Continuing to innovate and solve problems is an important part of our DNA and it is what makes us industry leaders. We’re really excited to bring this new function to market especially as it will directly benefit our partners.”
If you are interested in reading more, you can visit Kinguin blog (https://blog.kinguin.net/how-can-you-improve-your-online-business-with-a-free-plug-in), to learn about its benefits and what it could mean for your own business. You can also download Kinguin API for WooCommerce plug-in directly from this website.
Konrad Wojcinski
Konrad Wojcinski
