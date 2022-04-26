Disrupt-X signs MoU with Tripower Electromech Ltd. – Nigeria to deploy advanced IoT solutions for Smart Sustainable City

Disrupt-X signs MoU with Tripower Electromech Ltd

Tripower Electromech Ltd. and Disrupt-X collaborate in working towards establishing and implementing smart IoT solutions for urban development in Nigeria.

DUBAI, DXB, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X an IoT Platform company providing end-to-end IoT Solutions signed an MoU with Tripower Electromech Ltd. - Nigeria, a Power Management, Construction and ICT Solutions company based in Abuja, Nigeria.

Disrupt-X is a Dubai-based IoT development company offering full-stack IoT Platform Solutions. Founded in 2018 with commitment to encourage the vast growth of technology and digitalization through continuous development of smart solutions that deliver innovative IoT products and services designed to fit industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

Tripower Electromech Ltd. is a fast-paced power-systems, construction, security, fleet management and IT solutions organization based in Abuja with a branch office in Lagos, Nigeria. Their scope of business covers deployment of Power Transformers at different levels of the power grid, Solar Electrification integration, Construction of Substation and Transmission Line Systems.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) seeks to develop advanced IoT solutions for smart buildings, communities and cities in Nigeria. These IoT solutions create opportunities for urban areas to enhance metropolitan management & services and improve the quality of life of residents. This business partnership will enable the deployment of smart IoT services in the ongoing and future projects all over Nigeria and Africa at large.

Mr. Asim Sajwani President of Disrupt-X Said “Africa is beyond just a continent. For as long as I can remember, I have been passionately intrigued by ‘Africa,’ by the word itself, by its flora and fauna and its topographical diversity and grandeur. It’s our pleasure that we have tied up with African IT Powerhouse Tripower who have delivered various key technological deployments in Nigeria. We believe this partnership will help IoT market grow further in African Region.”

Mr. Sola Ajimati - Managing Director, Tripower Electromech Ltd. - Nigeria, said: " IOT is setting the new direction for the next generation making asset management, safety & security, oil & gas, energy management, agriculture, smart homes and offices from a central location much easier and more effective. Nigeria has tremendous market opportunities for this new technology. And that is why Tripower Electromech Ltd., Nigeria has now established a formal partnership agreement with Disrupt-X UAE, Dubai. This partnership will create a new wave of demand and supply for IOT devices and solutions across Nigeria and Africa. It will positively enhance all industries in the Nigeria economy across board with remarkable remote automation technologies.”

Disrupt-X is a key partner with Intel and AWS and have range of other Solutions available. At launch of Ignite Shield Intel’s Enterprise and Public Sector Manager for Gulf region Mr. Adib Rajji said, "We strive to provide Disrupt-X with what they need so they can focus on their success with their customers and business. At Intel we enable an early solution development engagement so partners can take advantage of Intel's leading-edge technology and Edge to cloud offerings."

For more details, please visit:

https://disrupt-x.io/ (Disrupt-X)

https://tripower.ng/ (Tripower Electromech Ltd.)

https://www.intel.com/ (Intel)