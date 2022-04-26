Cartoon Brew Explores Acquisition Offers
Cartoon Brew has been a life-changing experience for me across nearly two decades. I'm excited to work with OODIENCE as we look for a right fit new owner that can continue to draw the next chapters.”PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cartoon Brew (CB), founded in 2004, is a media channel for artists, cartoonists, executives, and students who work in animated series and films, VFX, CGI, video games, virtual reality, the education sector, and more.
CB is a primary source of animation industry news and trends on the Internet with an internal poll suggesting that 61% of its readers visit the site daily and 72% consider it their #1 source for animation news.
The iconic publication is now exploring acquisition offers.
OODIENCE, a media-specialized mergers and acquisitions firm based in Toronto, Canada has been retained for exit advisory and sale representation services.
"Cartoon Brew has been a life-changing experience for me across nearly two decades. I'm now excited to work with OODIENCE as we look for a right fit new owner that can continue to draw the next chapters for CartoonBrew.com and bring even more value to the fast-growing global animation industry. As a leading reference that fuels the daily animation conversation, Cartoon Brew offers a tremendous turnkey opportunity for engaging with the worldwide animation community.”
CB sees continued growth in all areas including a newly expanded team and new editor in chief, regular viral articles, and peak webpage traffic and strongest annual financial performance. CB is also expanding its recent "contributor" fee model to an industry-content membership.
The business represents a great acquisition opportunity for a strategic brand already active in the animation, film, tech, or VFX space.
About Cartoon Brew
Cartoon Brew is a premier source of animation industry news on the internet. With 18 years of publishing, an established advertiser base, robust social engagement, millions of annual pageviews, and thousands of registered members, it reaches the creative community comprised of animators, visual effects artists, designers, entertainment executives, studio management, teachers, students, cartoon fans and animation art collectors.
About OODIENCE
Media industry specialized mergers and acquisitions firm with 100% deal close rate. OODIENCE provides exit advisory and sale representation services to publishing, blog, news, digital magazine and community site businesses in deal prices ranging from $250,000 - $25,000,000.
