Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market To Grow At 10% Rate, Impelled By Product Innovations Through Strategic Collaborations

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the recent years. For instance, in April 2020, Biocon, an India based biopharmaceutical company partnered with Mylan, a US based generic and specialty pharmaceuticals company to introduce Fulphila, biosimilar pegfilgrastim in Australia. Fulphila has been licenced by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for the therapy of oncology patients who have had chemotherapy in order to shorten the length of acute neutropenia and hence the risk of infection, as evidenced by febrile neutropenia.

The global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market size is expected to grow from $1.17 billion in 2021 to $1.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market share is expected to reach $1.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Government initiatives for the development of biosimilars are expected to drive the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market growth. Governments worldwide are focusing on the development of biosimilars attributing to their cost-effective nature. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a Biosimilar Action Plan, to increase treatment options. The Australian government is committed to the Biosimilar Awareness Initiative and they improved their commitment by supporting the Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association through a grant of $5 million to accept increased general biosimilar education and activities that promote the suitable dispensing, prescription and use of biosimilar medicines. Hence, the government initiatives for the development of biosimilars aids in the increased production and awareness which in turn supported the growth of the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market.

North America was the largest region in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars industry are Mylan, Biocon, Mundipharma, Pfizer, Sandoz, Coherus, Intas Pharmaceuticals and Fresenius Kabi.

TBRC’s global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market report is segmented by application into chemotherapy treatment, transplantation, others, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, mail-order pharmacies.

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – By Application (Chemotherapy Treatment, Transplantation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail-Order Pharmacies) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

