Aircraft De-Icing Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aircraft De-Icing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global aircraft de-icing market reached a value of US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.44% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Aircraft de-icing refers to the process of removing accumulated snow, ice, and frost from the external surfaces of an aircraft. It is done using de-icing agents that are manufactured using propylene glycol-based fluids, ethylene glycol, water, wetting agents, dyes, and corrosion inhibitors. It aids in removing frozen and semi-frozen moisture from the fan blades and engine intakes and protecting outer areas from subsequent contamination before takeoff. It also helps avoid airflow disruption, provide safe journeys, and prevent accidents in the winter season.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aircraft-de-icing-market/requestsample

Market Trends

Modernization and significant advancements in the airport ground to administer proper functioning of the equipment represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. The increasing focus of aircraft manufacturers on enhancing passenger comfort level and ensuring safe takeoff and landing is also catalyzing the need for aircraft de-icing. Furthermore, the development of novel infrared (IR), tempered steam, hot water, forced air, electro-expulsive separation, and electro-mechanical expulsion ice removing systems are anticipated to propel market growth.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/3m8R4Ys

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.)

BASF SE

Clariant AG

General Atomic Technologies

Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.)

JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies)

Kilfrost Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Tronair Inc.

UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace)

Vestergaard Company A/S.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of fluid type, application, equipment and geography.

Breakup by Fluid Type:

Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV

Breakup by Application:

Military

Commercial

Breakup by Equipment:

De-Icing Trucks

Sweepers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Business Jet Market

Aircraft Tire Market

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Report: https://bit.ly/2yB45Gc

Micro and Nano PLC Market Report: https://bit.ly/3xUqgRL

Artificial Intelligence Market Report: https://bit.ly/2R2g1qt

Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market Report: https://bit.ly/3BI4PEE

More Electric Aircraft Market Report: https://bit.ly/3mBMnaC

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Report: https://bit.ly/3m1WRPo

Digital Map Market Report: https://bit.ly/2ZcGoyO

Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Report: https://bit.ly/31OfFIZ

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

