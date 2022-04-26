Aircraft De-Icing Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aircraft De-Icing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global aircraft de-icing market reached a value of US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.44% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Aircraft de-icing refers to the process of removing accumulated snow, ice, and frost from the external surfaces of an aircraft. It is done using de-icing agents that are manufactured using propylene glycol-based fluids, ethylene glycol, water, wetting agents, dyes, and corrosion inhibitors. It aids in removing frozen and semi-frozen moisture from the fan blades and engine intakes and protecting outer areas from subsequent contamination before takeoff. It also helps avoid airflow disruption, provide safe journeys, and prevent accidents in the winter season.
Market Trends
Modernization and significant advancements in the airport ground to administer proper functioning of the equipment represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. The increasing focus of aircraft manufacturers on enhancing passenger comfort level and ensuring safe takeoff and landing is also catalyzing the need for aircraft de-icing. Furthermore, the development of novel infrared (IR), tempered steam, hot water, forced air, electro-expulsive separation, and electro-mechanical expulsion ice removing systems are anticipated to propel market growth.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.)
BASF SE
Clariant AG
General Atomic Technologies
Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.)
JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies)
Kilfrost Ltd.
The Dow Chemical Company
Tronair Inc.
UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace)
Vestergaard Company A/S.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of fluid type, application, equipment and geography.
Breakup by Fluid Type:
Type I
Type II
Type III
Type IV
Breakup by Application:
Military
Commercial
Breakup by Equipment:
De-Icing Trucks
Sweepers
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
