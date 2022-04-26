Speaker Line-up and Agenda released ahead of the UAV Technology Conference 2022

SMi Group reports: Find out who’s speaking at the 7th Annual UAV Technology Conference in September 2022

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returning for its seventh successful year, SMi Group is delighted to host the highly anticipated UAV Technology Conference, which returns to London this September. This is the leading international forum dedicated towards exploring the development of UAV programs and capabilities, allowing for essential dialogue between military, industry, and academia.

Interested parties can register at www.uav-technology.org/PR1EIN

Uncrewed aerial systems have become one of the most researched and pursued military technologies from the past decade and the market for drones and UAVs has grown exponentially. Their capabilities have advanced with the shifting of operational requirements, whether it be with ISR assets for long range reconnaissance missions, soldier-born battlefield awareness mini UAS or for remotely piloted combat drones for precision strikes. Demand for these indispensable capabilities has led to further development of their technical abilities.

For this reason, this international conference remains as the ideal forum for the global UAV community to maintain dialogue and share ground-breaking ideas on multi-national UAV development programmes, certification and regulation, stealth technology, drone R&D and future force design using these hi-tech military assets.

SMi Group are delighted to announce the speaker line – up and conference agenda ahead of the 7th Annual UAV Technology Conference, speakers have been have carefully selected to include leading international air forces officers, program managers and technical scientists, who will delve into the latest UAV technologies, challenges and requirements.

Senior International Military Speakers include:

•Major General Karsten Stoye, Head of Civil-Military Coordination and Military Advisor to the Director General, EUROCONTROL

•Air Commodore Simon Strasdin, Incoming ISTAR Force Commander, Royal Air Force

•Colonel Stefano Bianca, Deputy Commander, Alliance Ground Surveillance Force (AGSF), NATO

•Colonel Paul Hughes, Chief Engineer and Type Airworthiness Authority for UK Strategic RPAS, Defence Equipment and Support, UK MoD

•Wing Commander Neil Hallett, Project Manager Protector & Reaper, Royal Air Force

•Wing Commander Jonathan McMullan, Detachment Commander, Project Air 7003 Resident Project Team, Royal Australian Air Force

•Lieutenant Colonel Julien Letarte, RPAS Project Director, Royal Canadian Air Force

•Lieutenant Colonel Ralf Kleindienst, Program Director UAS, German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw)

•Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, RPAS Contract – Programme Manager, General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armaments, Greek Ministry of National Defence

•Lieutenant Colonel Lewis Christensen, Commander, 22 Attack Squadron, U.S. Air Force

•And many more…

UAVs are paving the way for the future of aerial warfare and this year's conference is where you can witness it all happen.

7th Annual UAV Technology Conference

26-27 September 2022

London, UK

www.uav-technology.org/PR1EIN

Gold Sponsor: Echodyne

