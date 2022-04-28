Avgidea Data Platform Launches Data Exchange and AI Model Runtime Capabilities
Avgidea Inc. has added Data Exchange and Function capabilities to the Avgidea Data Platform as a tool for sharing data and AI models between businesses.TOKYO, JAPAN, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avgidea Data Platform makes it easy for data engineers and data scientists to exchange/process data with clients and deploy AI models. In addition to the SaaS distribution offered by Avgidea, ADP can also be deployed as an OEM product in a company's own cloud environment and offered as a service to its own users. After installation as an OEM product, Avgidea will add new functions and perform maintenance tasks such as monitoring and operational maintenance.
Avgidea Data Exchange (ADX)
ADX works with a variety of storage and databases in the public cloud provided by different vendors, allowing users to move data around in a non-coding manner. In addition, data owners can limit the scope of sharing by explicitly selecting where data is exchanged and what data is exchanged.
Like social networking services, data can be commented on only among users with whom the data has been shared, allowing users to interact with other users in a closed environment.
Avgidea Function (AFX)
By utilizing AFX, pre-processing operations such as data cleaning and character code conversion that occur before importing data into the database can be executed as Python functions for files and directories stored in the service's storage.
It is also possible to attach a custom Python package or AI prediction model built with TensorFlow or PyTorch as a library and run it on the files on the storage from the GUI console.
Usage Scenarios
- Data exchange with client companies : Data can be received from client companies and analyzed in-house.
- Data exchange between group companies : ADX can act as a hub for the exchange of a wide range of data among group companies.
- SaaS-based provision of proprietary AI models : AI models built by data scientists can be deployed as functions and executed only by users who have explicitly approved their use.
Customer Case Studies
ADP user companies have deployed the Avgidea Data Platform as an OEM product as the foundation for data exchange with their customers. In the past, these companies often provided data analysis services to their clients onsite, but they were becoming aware of the shortage of data engineers and data scientists, who are valuable human resources in the IT industry, in order to meet the diverse demands of the companies.
In addition, the COVID-19 catastrophe limited on-site operations at client companies, further increasing the importance of smooth data exchange across companies.
By implementing the Avgidea Data Platform, data engineers and data scientists can now engage in analytical work more flexibly, without being restricted by location or time constraints, by facilitating data exchange with client companies.
If you are interested in Avgidea Data Platform, you may register an account here.
About Avgidea
Avgidea was founded in 2019 to leverage data and AI technologies to bring various business ideas to life and provide the Avgidea Data Platform as a one-stop data management and AI application execution environment. We also develop and operate optimized systems and consulting services using Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) and Google Cloud.
