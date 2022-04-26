Fortune 50 Company Selects TOYO’s Software for EMC Compliance Test

ES10/RE and IM5/CS accelerate product design resulting in higher quality products

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOYO Corporation is proud to announce that two of our electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) software solutions were selected by a Fortune 50 company to help support the innovative consumer electronic product development work they are designing within their labs. TOYO’s EMC software plays a key quality assurance role during various research and development product lifecycle stages. The company chose TOYO’s ES10/RE, software designed to provide electromagnetic interference (EMI) compliance measurements of radiated emissions from electrical devices. They also selected TOYO’s IM5/CS, software developed to measure conducted electromagnetic issues with a product under test that are triggered by other electric devices. The TOYO-supplied solutions provide the company with confidence that the products they are developing are meeting all required standards.

Electric-powered devices emit electromagnetic waves. High levels of which can adversely impact other electronic devices. During the product development and quality assurance processes, EMI measurements are conducted to confirm if they adhere to recognized standards. The failure to meet these standards often means that a product cannot be commercialized, resulting in significant business risk exposure for an organization. The ES10/RE software performs these critical radiated emissions measurements. It is used in conjunction with an EMI receiver or spectrum analyzer to provide a comprehensive solution. Utilizing an Ethernet, USB, or General Purpose Interface Bus (GPIB) interface found on most test instruments, TOYO’s software interoperates with commercial, general-purpose instruments from a variety of manufacturers including Keysight, and Rohde and Schwarz.

TOYO’s IM5 series was specifically developed to evaluate the susceptibility of electronic equipment to electromagnetic interference. The software automatically interoperates with a wide variety of measurement instrumentations including signal generators, power amplifiers, field-strength meters, power meters, and turntable/antenna mast controllers. The IM5 series is designed to be used by engineer professionals at all experience levels, putting TOYO’s 30 years of experience to work even in the hands of a junior engineer. The software supports many standards including IEC, EN, MIL, and 2004/104/EC.

"As a long-standing member of the EMC test community, TOYO contributes to compliance test and measurement enablement," said Nick Sugawara, VP of the EMC Business Unit at TOYOTech. "Advanced TOYO EMC software solutions such as the ES10/RE and IM5/CS empower users with the tools they require to validate their designs and help ensure compliance with all required standards. And to do so with both speed and accuracy.”

For more than three decades, TOYO has been providing measurement technologies that directly advance innovations in the EMC test community. Our EMC software solutions are used by companies across the globe to accelerate their EMC workflows, produce higher quality electronic products, and comply with standards.

For more information, please visit us at www.toyotechus.com/emc or send us an email at info@toyotechus.com.